Kristaps Porzingis Acquired By NBA Finals Contender In 3-Team Trade: Report
By Jason Hall
June 21, 2023
The Boston Celtics are reportedly "closing in on a" three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers centered around forward Kristaps Porzingis, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
The Celtics are reportedly sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to the Wizards, according to the sources. The Wizards are reportedly expected to include the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday's (June 22) as part of the trade.
"Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," Charania tweeted.
Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023
Porizingis currently has a $36 million player option that he'd need to opt into in order for the trade to be completed. The Celtics were one win shy of making their second consecutive NBA Finals appearance, having been eliminated by the Miami Heat in a 103-84 loss in Game 7.
Porzingis is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-best 23.2 points per game and made 65 starts, which tied a career-high, after being limited to less than 60 games during each of the past four seasons following his ACL surgery in 2018.
The Wizards had previously agreed to a trade sending All-Star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday (June 18). The former Florida standout is a three-time All-Star and has averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds, but the Wizards have only made the playoffs during five of his 11 NBA seasons, which includes missing the postseason during each of the past two seasons, as well as four of the last five seasons.