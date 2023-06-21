Kristaps Porzingis Acquired By NBA Finals Contender In 3-Team Trade: Report

The Boston Celtics are reportedly "closing in on a" three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers centered around forward Kristaps Porzingis, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The Celtics are reportedly sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to the Wizards, according to the sources. The Wizards are reportedly expected to include the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday's (June 22) as part of the trade.

