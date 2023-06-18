Wizards Trade All-Star Bradley Beal To NBA Finals Contender: Report

The Washington Wizards have reportedly traded All-Star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and several second-round picks, which includes "multiple pick swaps," league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday (June 18).

Beal joins a Suns roster that already includes perennial All-Stars in former NBA regular season and Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

"BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns," Wojnarowski tweeted.