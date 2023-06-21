Nachos are one of the most popular and beloved appetizers thanks to the variety in toppings and how addictive they can be. Whether you're ordering for the table or want them all to yourself, they are always a hit. Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched the country to find the need-to-try nachos that are loaded up with all the best ingredients, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"Whether you like yours piled high with smooth, silky queso, sour pickled jalapeños, fresh guacamole and spicy salsa or you prefer your tortillas laden with spicy chili or fresh crab, we've found the best nachos in every state."

So where can you find the best nachos in Ohio?

Copper & Flame

This Cincinnati eatery has lots of incredible Asian fusion dishes, but its unique take on nachos — which includes kimchi, wonton chips and Korean barbecue sauce — are a must-try.

Copper & Flame is located at 1115 Vine Street in Cincinnati.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Asian gastropub Copper & Flame serves wonton nachos, which customers claim are 'epic.' This dish combines crisp wonton chips, juicy carnitas, creamy queso, tangy Korean BBQ sauce, housemande kimchi, cotija (an aged Mexican cheese), fresh radish, jalapeños, and cilantro. The perfect sharer to enjoy while you work your way through the bar's 68 self-pour drafts."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where you can find the best nachos around the country.