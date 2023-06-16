You've read up on the best historic town in Ohio, as well as the vintage ice cream shop named among the oldest in America. Now, find out which eatery is the oldest restaurant in the Buckeye State. Food & Wine searched for the longtime restaurants that have been serving their communities for decades (or even a century!), compiling a list of the oldest restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"In nearly every state, from Revolutionary War-period taverns in New England to Gold Rush holdovers in the West, America's oldest restaurants offer us a direct line to days gone by in a country — and an industry — typically preoccupied with the now and the next."

So which restaurant in Ohio is the oldest in the state?

The Golden Lamb

Ohio has plenty of restaurants found around the state that have been community staples for years, but it's not every day that you find one still standing that has been around for more than 215 years. Located in Lebanon, The Golden Lamb has been a part of the southwestern Ohio community for over two century.

The Golden Lamb is located at 27 S. Broadway Street in Lebanon, about 32 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Lord Stanley, John Quincy Adams, Charles Dickens, Mark Twain — it's more like who hasn't stopped at this handsome 19th-century brick tavern not all that far from Cincinnati, a legendary spot that goes all the way back to 1803 when Ohio was just sorting out statehood. Owned by the Portman family for a very long time, that's Portman as in Senator Rob Portman, the hotel and restaurant (the Black Horse Tavern) remain popular to this day. You start with the sauerkraut balls — pork, beef, kraut, and spices breaded and fried, just go with it — and move on to the famous tavern fried chicken dinners, served with all the trimmings."

Check out the full list at Food & Wine to see more of the oldest restaurants around the country.