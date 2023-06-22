Fate Of Passengers On Lost Titanic Exploration Sub Revealed

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that hosted the submersible that vanished during its mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, confirmed that all five passengers onboard, including its CEO Stockton Rush, "have sadly been lost," in a statement released on Thursday (June 22).

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the company said in a statement obtained by CNN. “These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

A debris field was discovered by a remote-operated vehicle in the search for a submersible that vanished during its mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, the United States Coast Guard's Northeast branch announced on Thursday prior to the company's statement.