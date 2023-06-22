Grim Update In Titanic Exploration Sub Search

The missing submersible that vanished during its mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic is now suspected to have run out of oxygen, though authorities are continuing their search operation, the New York Times reports.

OceanGate Expeditions' 'Titan' sub was reported to only have 96 hours of oxygen and exceeded that total as of 7:08 a.m. ET on Thursday (June 22). Five people were reported to be onboard a submersible and later identified as Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeloet; British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner and chairman of Action Aviation; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood.

The Coast Guard confirmed that a remote-operated vehicle used in the search had "reached the sea floor" and looking for the vessel.

“The French vessel L’Atalante is preparing their ROV to enter the water,” the Coast Guard added via the New York Post.

On Wednesday (June 21), a reported "banging" sound in the search for the missing submersible led to a "cause for hope," according to Richard Garriott, president of The Explorers Club.