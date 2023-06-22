YUNGBLUD Drastically Drops Ticket Prices Ahead Of North American Tour

YUNGBLUD recently shared a special message with the world ahead of his highly-anticipated North American tour set to kick off next week. The "Medication" artist took to social media to let fans know that he drastically dropped ticket prices for the upcoming tour so that everyone could afford to see him perform.

"Hello, right, so pretty big announcement. So I know a lot of you out there right now can't afford tickets to live shows. And I see it, and I read it everyday and it breaks my heart. I don't want someone to not be able to come to a show because they can't afford it. That just hurts, so I just said to myself, 'I've got to try my best to do something about it.' So I spoke to my promoter, and I think we've come up with something pretty... pretty f****** cool."

Tickets for the tour are now $20 including fees per the request of YUNGBLUD himself. As for fans who have already purchased tickets at full price, the artist assured that every penny will be going back into the shows.