YUNGBLUD Drastically Drops Ticket Prices Ahead Of North American Tour
By Logan DeLoye
June 22, 2023
YUNGBLUD recently shared a special message with the world ahead of his highly-anticipated North American tour set to kick off next week. The "Medication" artist took to social media to let fans know that he drastically dropped ticket prices for the upcoming tour so that everyone could afford to see him perform.
"Hello, right, so pretty big announcement. So I know a lot of you out there right now can't afford tickets to live shows. And I see it, and I read it everyday and it breaks my heart. I don't want someone to not be able to come to a show because they can't afford it. That just hurts, so I just said to myself, 'I've got to try my best to do something about it.' So I spoke to my promoter, and I think we've come up with something pretty... pretty f****** cool."
Tickets for the tour are now $20 including fees per the request of YUNGBLUD himself. As for fans who have already purchased tickets at full price, the artist assured that every penny will be going back into the shows.
@yungblud
ANNOUNCEMENT!!! 🖤🖤🖤 $20 tix including fees starts tomorrow. family first.♬ original sound - yungblud
"And I know a lot of you out there have paid full price for tickets, but I want to let you know that every single penny that I have earned from this tour, I have put back into you guys and put back into this so we can make tickets available for this price. This is what YUNGBLUD is about. Coming together, pulling together and helping people out if they need us to. I genuinely want to make a difference with you all and I just want to see you, and I want to be with you and I want us to be together."
He concluded the heartwarming message with a quick, "I love ya, let's rock 'n' roll!" Interested individuals can purchase their $20 tickets now by visiting YUNGBLUD's website. The tour will begin in St. Petersburg, Florida on June 27th!