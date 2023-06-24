'Eight Is Enough' Actor Adam Rich's Cause Of Death Revealed

Eight is Enough actor Adam Rich died of the effects of fentanyl, an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled, according to NBC News.

Rich, 54, a former child star who played 'Nicholas Bradford' on the popular ABC series during the late 1970s and early 1980s, was found dead during a welfare check conducted at his home in the Brentwood Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 7. The property manager entered Rich's home after noticing his keys were left in his front door, a case report states via NBC News.

Rich is best known for his role on Eight Is Enough as the youngest of the Bradford family's eight children, starring alongside Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham and Grant Goodeve. The New York City native also appeared in Code Red, Dungeons & Dragons, Small Wonder, St. Elsewhere and Baywatch.

Rich's last credits included a cameo in the David Spade film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star and one episode of Reel Comedy in which he played Crocodile Dundee, both of which were released in 2003. The former child star had several past legal incidents, which included being arrested for smashing a pharmacy window to obtain drugs in 1991, as well as driving under the influence and nearly striking a California Highway Patrol car in 2002 following years of rehab.