PHOTO: USC Reveals Bronny James' Jersey Number
By Jason Hall
June 24, 2023
Bronny James will wear No. 6, like his father, LeBron James, and have "James Jr." listed on the back of his jersey during his upcoming freshman season at USC, the team revealed in a photo shared on its Twitter account this week.
"FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. for the Trojans," USC Men's Basketball wrote in the post.
LeBron James began wearing No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season after having previously worn the number during his tenure with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, having otherwise worn No. 23 during both stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-10; 2014-18) and during his first four seasons with the Lakers.
FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6️⃣ for the Trojans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJdHXRCg9T— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 22, 2023
Bronny James, born LeBron James Jr., announced his commitment to USC in an Instagram post shared on May 6.
"Fight On✌🏾#committed," James wrote.
James currently rates as a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 2 combo guard, No. 1 player from the state of California and No. 11 overall prospect, according to On3.com's rankings for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. The 18-year-old is also the top-earning amateur athlete with an NIL valuation estimated at $6.8 million.
James chose USC over offers from numerous schools including Duke, Kansas, Memphis and Ohio State. LeBron James has publicly expressed his interest in playing with his son before his retirement "if it's possible."
"I also have a goal that, if it's possible -- I don't even know if it's possible -- that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," James said via ESPN in February. "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."