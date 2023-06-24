PHOTO: USC Reveals Bronny James' Jersey Number

Bronny James will wear No. 6, like his father, LeBron James, and have "James Jr." listed on the back of his jersey during his upcoming freshman season at USC, the team revealed in a photo shared on its Twitter account this week.

"FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. for the Trojans," USC Men's Basketball wrote in the post.

LeBron James began wearing No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season after having previously worn the number during his tenure with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, having otherwise worn No. 23 during both stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-10; 2014-18) and during his first four seasons with the Lakers.