Ruling Made In Davante Adams Assault Case

An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stemming from an on-field incident with a credentialed media worker was dropped earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Kansas City municipal court told the Kansas City Star on Friday (June 23).

The charge was dismissed on June 5 and has been ruled as a closed confidential case under Missouri law, according to Benita Jones. Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for an incident that took place during the Raiders' Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 10.

A Kansas City Municipal Court citation obtained by NFL.com on October 12 stated that Adams "did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact" to the worker when he shoved him to the ground with both hands, "causing whiplash and head ache," as well as a possible concussion.