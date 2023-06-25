Latto Performing In A Huge Shopping Cart At The BET Awards Is Everything

By Sarah Tate

June 26, 2023

2023 BET Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Latto brought her big, big energy to the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25) night, showing off her moves during culture's biggest night.

The "Big Energy" musician started off her performance of "Put It On Da Floor" by dancing across multiple colorful sets dressed in a glamorous jumpsuit and bedazzled mop before her backup dancers pulled off the coveralls to reveal a white crop top and pants with the words " Brand New" pasted across the outfit reminiscent of a shopping bag.

After dancing around the sets, she ended up at a set-up decked out like a Target store, complete with a massive red shopping cart that Latto hopped into and moved around the stage before shopping bags rained down on the stage. She ended her performance with a tribute message reading "R.I.P Shawty Lo," honoring the 2016 loss of the Atlanta rapper who she praises in the song as someone who has "done it all."

2023 BET Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Latto recently dropped a new remix for "Put It On Da Floor (Again)" featuring Cardi B, including a music video where the pair go on a shopping spree, a great foreshadowing of what fans would see during her BET Awards performance.

2023 BET Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles was the place to be on Sunday as the 2023 BET Awards brought out unmatched energy for a night filled with out of this world performance from artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Patti LaBelle, Coco Jones and many more, as well as incredible collaborations you won't see anywhere else to celebrate 50 years of hip hop and honor the lasting legacy of the game-changing genre. In addition to the night of performances, the stars turned out on the red carpet with some truly stunning looks.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Photo: Getty Images
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images
Latto
