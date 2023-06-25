Latto brought her big, big energy to the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25) night, showing off her moves during culture's biggest night.

The "Big Energy" musician started off her performance of "Put It On Da Floor" by dancing across multiple colorful sets dressed in a glamorous jumpsuit and bedazzled mop before her backup dancers pulled off the coveralls to reveal a white crop top and pants with the words " Brand New" pasted across the outfit reminiscent of a shopping bag.

After dancing around the sets, she ended up at a set-up decked out like a Target store, complete with a massive red shopping cart that Latto hopped into and moved around the stage before shopping bags rained down on the stage. She ended her performance with a tribute message reading "R.I.P Shawty Lo," honoring the 2016 loss of the Atlanta rapper who she praises in the song as someone who has "done it all."