"I can't take it... proud of my boys," Cardi B wrote on Twitter after seeing the tribute.



This is the second tribute Quavo has delivered in TakeOff's honor this year. Back in February, the "Greatness" rapper took the stage with the Maverick City Music choir at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He gave a tear-jerking performance of his song "Without You" which he dropped two months after TakeOff's death.



Quavo and Offset recently met up to celebrate their fallen family member's birthday during a private gathering in Atlanta earlier this month. According to photos taken at the event, the "Motorsport" rappers were seen chopping it up like the old days and vibing with other people at the party. Quavo took to social media to post the photos of him and Offset, which signaled that the two let bygones be bygones.



Watch their full performance below.

