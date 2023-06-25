Quavo & Offset Perform Together For The First Time Since TakeOff's Death

By Tony M. Centeno

June 26, 2023

Quavo & Offset
Photo: Getty Images

Quavo and Offset have finally reunited on stage to honor TakeOff during a surprise performance at the BET Awards 2023.

On Sunday night, June 25, both Georgia natives put their differences aside to pay homage to the late Migos rapper. Their special set started off with the intro to "Hotel Lobby" before they got into a rare performance of "Bad & Boujee." It's the first time either of them have performed the song on national television since they lost Take to gun violence last year. TakeOff was shot and killed during a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Houston.

"I can't take it... proud of my boys," Cardi B wrote on Twitter after seeing the tribute.

This is the second tribute Quavo has delivered in TakeOff's honor this year. Back in February, the "Greatness" rapper took the stage with the Maverick City Music choir at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He gave a tear-jerking performance of his song "Without You" which he dropped two months after TakeOff's death.

Quavo and Offset recently met up to celebrate their fallen family member's birthday during a private gathering in Atlanta earlier this month. According to photos taken at the event, the "Motorsport" rappers were seen chopping it up like the old days and vibing with other people at the party. Quavo took to social media to post the photos of him and Offset, which signaled that the two let bygones be bygones.

Watch their full performance below.

