Gwen Stefani Thinks This Is Her Best Song
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 26, 2023
Music nerds love a good song ranking and apparently, so does Gwen Stefani! The singer ranked some of her biggest hits as a solo artist in a recent TikTok.
A lot of fans in the comments section took issue with how the former No Doubt frontwoman ranked some of her songs but it seems as though the video was primarily to promote her new single "True Babe," which she placed at number one. The rest of the ranking went as follows:
No. 2: "Hollaback Girl"
No. 3: "The Sweet Escape"
No. 4: "Let Me Blow Ya Mind"
No. 5: "Rich Girl"
No. 6: "Luxurious"
No. 7: "What You Waiting For?"
No. 8: "Cool"
No. 9: "Wind It Up"
@gwenstefani
…. and that is #truebabe 😘 🌸 avail now !! gx♬ gxmix - Gwen Stefani
Fans took to the comments section to playfully disagree with Stefani's rankings of her own music. "'Cool' is criminally low, Gwen," the top comment read. Many fans also agreed that "What You Waiting For" off her beloved 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. should have been ranked number one. "Ma'am I cannot believe you put 'What You Waiting For' so low!!" one fan wrote. "That song gets me thru many a turbulent moment." However, some fans simply chose to revel in the number of hits Stefani's discography contains. "QUEEN OF THE 2000s," one user commented.
"True Babe," which dropped on Friday, June 23rd, is Stefani's first single since 2021's "Slow Clap." As of now, there's no word on a potential new album from the singer. But if she does announce it, it will be her first in nearly six years. Her last album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, arrived in 2017 and was her first full-length Christmas-themed album.