Gwen Stefani Thinks This Is Her Best Song

Music nerds love a good song ranking and apparently, so does Gwen Stefani! The singer ranked some of her biggest hits as a solo artist in a recent TikTok.

A lot of fans in the comments section took issue with how the former No Doubt frontwoman ranked some of her songs but it seems as though the video was primarily to promote her new single "True Babe," which she placed at number one. The rest of the ranking went as follows:

No. 2: "Hollaback Girl"

No. 3: "The Sweet Escape"

No. 4: "Let Me Blow Ya Mind"

No. 5: "Rich Girl"

No. 6: "Luxurious"

No. 7: "What You Waiting For?"

No. 8: "Cool"

No. 9: "Wind It Up"