Gwen Stefani Says Music Helped Her Overcome Childhood Dyslexia

Gwen Stefani is opening up about growing up with dyslexia. While being honored at the New York Women in Communications 52nd Annual Matrix Awards on October 26th, Gwen told E! News that everything changed for her when she started communicating through music.

"It's something that I never expected—that I would be a communicator," she said. "And now when I look back at it, it's like that's what I was. I just was literally channeling my story through music, and what I think I loved about the music was there were no rules. I grew up dyslexic. I didn't realize it—in terms of why it was so hard for me."

The Voice coach continued, "I just I felt like I didn't really fit in when everyone else was understanding. "I was like, ‘What is going on? I'm drowning.' But then when I found music, it was like I was able to communicate with very few words. "Just being honest and being who I was somehow translated to like some kind of universal heartbreak thing that everyone has."

Gwen also mentioned that the "coolest part" of receiving an award at the event was being presented with the award by her husband Blake Shelton. "He's my best friend, and my husband! So, it is a big thing," she said. I mean, these things happen to me and I'm like, ‘How is this my life? …It just makes you reflect a lot on your childhood and your younger you and you're like, ‘There's no way that that girl is here right now.' Because so much has happened and it's just unexpected…I just was being me. Like, an ordinary person. Especially like being in the room with all these females who have achieved so much. I think it's almost scary!"