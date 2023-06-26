Some of the most memorable dining experiences can be found in the strangest of places, with unique eateries offering guests a chance to try great food in a restaurant that you simply need to see for yourself.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experiences, LoveFood found the "weird and wonderful" restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the most unusual spot in each state. On a list filled with retro diners and colonial-style eateries, the restaurant for Missouri is definitely a must-see.

Which Missouri restaurant was named the weirdest in the state?

Broadway Diner

This Columbia eatery is exactly what you would imagine a classic diner to look like, complete with black and white checkerboard trim around the window, bright neon "DINER" sign and red booths where diners can enjoy any number of tasty diner staples and unique servings alike.

Broadway Diner is located at 22 S. 4th Street in Columbia.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A Missouri legend, Broadway Diner serves homemade classics like biscuits smothered with lashings of creamy gravy in an atmosphere that's both fun and comforting. Signature breakfasts include the 'The Stretch,' piled high with scrambled eggs, chili, onions, cheese, and hash browns. The interior is cute and colorful in the best diner traditions, with red booths, candy floss pink and sky-blue formica tabletops, and a long counter with leather-cushioned stools."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the weirdest roadside diners in the country.