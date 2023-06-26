Some of the most memorable dining experiences can be found in the strangest of places, with unique eateries offering guests a chance to try great food in a restaurant that you simply need to see for yourself.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experiences, LoveFood found the "weird and wonderful" restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the most unusual spot in each state. On a list filled with retro diners and colonial-style eateries, the restaurant for South Carolina is definitely a must-see.

Which South Carolina restaurant was named the weirdest in the state that you need to try?

Hannibal's Kitchen

This Charleston eatery serves up "food for the soul," according to its Facebook page, including Southern seafood specialties like crab rice. So many people enjoy dining here that Hannibal's Kitchen has 4.5 stars on Google and more than 1,600 revies.

Hannibal's Kitchen is located at 16 Blake Street in Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Hannibal's Kitchen (which has nothing to do with a certain Mr Lecter) isn't the fanciest of restaurants, but customers agree it serves some of the tastiest food you'll find anywhere. What the diner lacks in decor, however, it makes up for with its comforting soul food, with a menu that draws from local Geechee and Gullah cuisine. Southern seafood dishes like crab and shrimp rice are particular specialties."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the weirdest roadside diners in the country.