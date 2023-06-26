WATCH: Strange 'Alien-Like Creature' Seen Pulsing Through California Lake

After watching the video, officials believe that the creature could be one of three species of freshwater jellyfish. Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific senior director of fish and invertebrates Nate Jaros told KTVU that the jellyfish was not easy to identify upon first glance.

"Without a thorough examination of the anatomy, the identification of most hydrozoan sea jellies—like the clinging jelly—is challenging."

While Jaros believes the jellyfish to be a Gonionemus vertens, the Marine Science Institute thinks that it is a Craspedacusta sowerbii because of its ability to exist in freshwater and its bell-shaped hood. In opposition to both sources, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife compared the invertebrate to a Maeotias marginata; a hydrozoan typically found within the region of discovery.