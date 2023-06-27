Houses Cost Less Than $200,000 In This California Mountain Town

California bears the reputation for being one of the most expensive states to live in America. If it's not gas prices, its the high priced homes that hit the market each day. Despite the rise in property cost, one town seems to be keeping homes affordable.

According to a list compiled by GoBankingRates, a handful of homes in Paynes Creek are sold for under $200,000. GoBankingRates noted that there are a total of 47 residents in this small mountain town that sits "in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains." The average value of a home in Paynes Creek in 2023 is $142,035.11.

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about one of the few places you can buy a home for under $200,000 in California:

"It’s not easy to buy a home in California for less than $200,000, but Zillow currently lists 29 such cities, of which Paynes Creek is one. If you’re looking for small-town California living in a beautiful natural setting, Paynes Creek might be a good choice for you. Its tiny population of just 47 residents lives in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, offering outdoor activities ranging from hiking and biking to boating and fishing."

For a continued list of places across the country where real estate is valued at less than $200,000 visit gobankingrates.com.