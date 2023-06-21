The Best Hiking Trail In California

By Logan DeLoye

June 21, 2023

Howland Hill Road, California.
Photo: Stone RF

Let's spend some time outdoors! Warm weather is here and what better way to spend a sunny summer day than by hiking the most beautiful trail at one of your state's many parks? Some trails are known for being short with even terrain and stunning lookout points, while others are all about the lengthy journey on the way to the final destination. This most beautiful trail in California offers stunning views, abundant nature, and takes you to a record-breaking waterfall!

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most popular trail in all of California is the Yosemite Falls Trail located inside of Yosemite National Park. This trail will lead you right to North America's tallest waterfall!

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best hiking trail in the entire state:

"Yosemite National Park is on most outdoor enthusiasts' bucket lists. While Half Dome is arguably the most famous Yosemite hike, we'd say the best trail — and a more accessible hike for all skill levels — is Yosemite Falls, which brings hikers to North America's tallest waterfall."

For a continued list of the best hiking trails across the country visit travelandleisure.com.

