Leonard Fournette's Car Burns Up During Terrifying Highway Incident

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette experienced a life-threatening situation when his car burst into flames on a Tampa highway Tuesday (June 27), TMZ Sports reports.

Fournette was driving on I-275 when his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat suddenly engulfed in flames due to what the Florida Highway Patrol said was caused by a mechanical issue, not a crash. The Tampa Fire Department extinguished the fire, which left the front part of the SUV completely destroyed.

Fortunately, Fournette was able to escape the incident without any injuries.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed 🙏," Fournette wrote on Instagram.