Leonard Fournette's Car Burns Up During Terrifying Highway Incident
By Jason Hall
June 27, 2023
Free agent running back Leonard Fournette experienced a life-threatening situation when his car burst into flames on a Tampa highway Tuesday (June 27), TMZ Sports reports.
Fournette was driving on I-275 when his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat suddenly engulfed in flames due to what the Florida Highway Patrol said was caused by a mechanical issue, not a crash. The Tampa Fire Department extinguished the fire, which left the front part of the SUV completely destroyed.
Fortunately, Fournette was able to escape the incident without any injuries.
"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed 🙏," Fournette wrote on Instagram.
Fournette had posted a photo of himself sitting in the front seat of his Durango, which is reported to be valued at more than $90,000, just one month prior.
Fournette, a former No. 4 overall pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, spent three seasons with the Buccaneers, which included recording 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts, as well as four receptions for 46 yards during Tampa Bay's win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV during his first season with the franchise.
The New Orleans native led the Buccaneers with 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 rushing attempts, while also recording 73 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, but only started nine games, with rookie Rachaad White starting the other eight at running back.