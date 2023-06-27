The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Florida

If you're ever craving burgers, fried chicken, or just a heap of crispy fries, a fast food restaurant will be around the corner and ready to serve you. But there are some fast food chains that haven't gone national and remain in their region or hometown, dishing out delicious food to their dedicated customers.

Some of these joints have a long history, as well, making them living legends and cozy hangouts in their communities. LoveFood found every state's most historic fast food joint, from longstanding mom-and-pop shops that have stood the test of time to restaurants that have served fries and fried chicken to presidents."

Jerry's Drive-In was named Florida's most historic fast food restaurant! Here's why:

"Florida was the home of the first (now shuttered) Burger King location in the 1950s. Before that, in 1939, Jerry Glass opened a small diner called Jerry's Barbecue that would later become Jerry's Drive In (at one point there was a car-hop service). It's changed owners a few times since but still has cozy booths, memorabilia-packed walls, and a menu serving up delicious burgers, hot dogs, and fried fish sandwiches."