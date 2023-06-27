'Wheel Of Fortune' Picks New Host

By Dave Basner

June 27, 2023

Two weeks ago, Pat Sajak announced he plans to retire at the end of the next season of Wheel Of Fortune, the game show he has hosted for over 40 years. Now, his replacement has been revealed: Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest revealed the news in a post on Instagram, writing that he is "truly humbled" to be following in Sajak's footsteps. He paid homage to Pat, saying how "it's been a privilege and pure joy" to watch him for 40 years. Ryan added, "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest also notes that one of his first jobs 25 years ago was hosting a game show called Click for Merv Griffin, the creator of Wheel of Fortune. He ends the post, "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Ryan's hosting duties will start in the fall of 2024.

