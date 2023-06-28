Amtrak Train Derails After Striking Water Truck In California

By Logan DeLoye

June 28, 2023

US-TRANSPORT-ACCIDENT
Photo: AFP

An Amtrak train derailed after colliding with a water truck in Moorpark on Wednesday afternoon. According to Fox News, passengers were able to safely exit the scene and no injuries were reported. A piece of farming equipment located on the side of the tracks was entirely destroyed as a result of the incident.

ABC7 mentioned that the driver of the water truck was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

