Amtrak Train Derails After Striking Water Truck In California
By Logan DeLoye
June 28, 2023
Photo: AFP
An Amtrak train derailed after colliding with a water truck in Moorpark on Wednesday afternoon. According to Fox News, passengers were able to safely exit the scene and no injuries were reported. A piece of farming equipment located on the side of the tracks was entirely destroyed as a result of the incident.
ABC7 mentioned that the driver of the water truck was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story.