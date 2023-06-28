NBC 'Is A Player' To Reclaim NBA Media Rights: Report

NBC is reportedly in the mix to once again broadcast NBA games after the league's media rights deal expires after the 2024-25 season.

New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand said NBC "is a player" in upcoming negotiations, as well as many other networks and streaming platforms, during an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Basketball Show.

“I would say TNT goes to Tuesday,” Marchand said. “Thursday is Amazon. Possibly Apple, but Thursday Amazon. ESPN cuts down on the amount of games they have in terms of regular season, but still a lot…The in-season tournament, not sure yet.

“NBC is a player. I think they’re gonna fight with TNT for Tuesday. It’s possible they could try to do Sunday Night Basketball after Sunday Night Football.”