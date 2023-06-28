NBC 'Is A Player' To Reclaim NBA Media Rights: Report
By Jason Hall
June 28, 2023
NBC is reportedly in the mix to once again broadcast NBA games after the league's media rights deal expires after the 2024-25 season.
New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand said NBC "is a player" in upcoming negotiations, as well as many other networks and streaming platforms, during an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Basketball Show.
“I would say TNT goes to Tuesday,” Marchand said. “Thursday is Amazon. Possibly Apple, but Thursday Amazon. ESPN cuts down on the amount of games they have in terms of regular season, but still a lot…The in-season tournament, not sure yet.
“NBC is a player. I think they’re gonna fight with TNT for Tuesday. It’s possible they could try to do Sunday Night Basketball after Sunday Night Football.”
NBC controlled the NBA's broadcast rights from 1990 to 2002, having previously served as the league's primary television partner from its inaugural television and ninth overall season in 1954-55 through April 1962. The possibility of an NBA on NBC return had nostalgic fans excited on social media, specifically about the potential return of John Tesh's iconic Roundball Rock theme song.
Marchand also specified that Amazon could have interest in adding the NBA to its streaming platform in a similar fashion to its deal with the NFL, which began last season.
“You won’t have Thursday night basketball until the football season ends and you’re not competing with it,” Marchand said. “Then Amazon tries to own Thursday nights. There’s a relationship there, but Apple is serious. They’re serious about the NBA. So, I mean, that’s a big fight. And maybe they do something with both of them.”