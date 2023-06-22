Wizards Trade Chris Paul To NBA Finals Contender: Report

Paul spent the past three seasons with the Suns after being acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 12-time All-Star averaged 15.1 points, 9.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game during his tenure in Phoenix, which included winning a franchise-record 64 games during the 2021-22, as well as making his only career NBA Finals in 2021.

Paul was selected by the then-New Orleans Hornets at No. 4 overall in the 2005 NBA Draft and spent his first seven seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011. The former Wake Forest standout also spent two seasons with the Houston Rockets (2017-19) and one season with the Thunder.

Paul currently ranks third in NBA history with 11,501 career assists trailing only Basketball Hall of Famers John Stockton (15,806) and Jason Kidd (12,091) and 37th in career points with 21,755.

Poole signed a four-year extension reported to be worth up to $140 million with the Warriors last offseason following an impressive performance during the franchise's 2022 NBA championship run. The former University of Michigan standout averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Poole was involved in an incident in which he was punched by teammate Draymond Green during training camp. Green's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, recently confirmed the forward's decision to decline his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season.