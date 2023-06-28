Pepsi Makes Condiment To Compete With Ketchup And Mustard

Pepsi will offer its first ever condiment just in time for the Fourth of July.

The popular beverage company announced the launch of 'Pepsi Colachup,' the world's first Pepsi-infused condiment, in a press release shared on Monday (June 27). The release is part of the company's #BetterWithPepsi campaign and will give "fans the chance to add even more of the iconic sweet, citrusy taste of a crisp, refreshing Pepsi-Cola directly onto their hot dog," the press release states.

"The concept is both simple and creative. The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog," said David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting. "It's a whole new way to enjoy two American classics!"

Pepsi plans to offer in-stadium sampling at four Major League Baseball stadiums on July 4, which includes the following locations:

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ; Section 130/131

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY; Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required)

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN; Section 113

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI; Section 139

"Pepsi has long been part of American culture and its cool crisp taste has been a favorite beverage choice for generations of Americans. We have always known that hot dogs taste better with Pepsi, and now the experts think so too," said Jenny Danzi, Senior Director, Pepsi TM. "We're thrilled to elevate this unparalleled pairing and build off our #BetterWithPepsi campaigns of past summers, when we proved that pizza and burgers go #BetterWithPepsi. We invented Pepsi Colachup to reinforce just how well hot dogs and Pepsi go together – an unapologetically mouthwatering creation that seamlessly merges a condiment with the ultimate hot dog pairing beverage, delivering a unified taste experience."

Pepsi has attempted several unique takes on popular foods in recent years, which includes Pepsi-infused pepperoni and Peeps-flavored Pepsi and the company called on fans to mix its cola with milk to create 'Pilk' during the holiday season.