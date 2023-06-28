Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Social Media Post In Honor Of Sister Khloe

Rob Kardashian returned to social media for a special reason: his sister Khloe Kardashian's 39th birthday, which she celebrated on Tuesday, June 27th. Rob took to Instagram to share a rare post featuring photos of him and Khloe, as well as one of her posing with his 6-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

"Happy Birthday @khloekardashian 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈," he wrote on Tuesday, June 27th. "Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."