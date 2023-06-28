Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Social Media Post In Honor Of Sister Khloe
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Rob Kardashian returned to social media for a special reason: his sister Khloe Kardashian's 39th birthday, which she celebrated on Tuesday, June 27th. Rob took to Instagram to share a rare post featuring photos of him and Khloe, as well as one of her posing with his 6-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.
"Happy Birthday @khloekardashian 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈," he wrote on Tuesday, June 27th. "Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."
Khloe reacted to the sweet birthday tribute from her brother in the comments section. "My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat," she wrote. Some fans were also moved by the interaction between the brother and sister. "The Kardashians are the meaning of a real family. Yes are something’s scripted absolutely. But you can’t deny that they are a loving family," one fan wrote. "She’s an amazing Auntie to Dream, love to see it," wrote another fan.
The last time fans saw Rob on social media was in 2022 when Kim Kardashian shared a full family photo as the Kardashians celebrated their mother Kris Jenner's birthday. While Rob has chosen to stay out of the spotlight, Khloe has previously explained that everyone in the family respects his decision to keep his life more private. "He’s at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy,” Khloe told E! News per Page Six. "He’s so handsome, he’s such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he’s getting a positive response because it’s just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident.”