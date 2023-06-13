Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Of Her Son's Nicknames She Doesn't Like

Khloe Kardashian recently shared the name she gave to her 10-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson, but now we know the nickname she really doesn't want people to call him.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder made it clear what she doesn't want people to call her baby boy, who she recently revealed is named Tatum. It started when Kris Jenner called Tatum "Rob" and "my little Pumpkin," both of which garnered an eye roll from Kardashian, per E! News. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch then said, "No, Tatum's good," before hinting at another nickname that could be more appropriate.

"We could call him Tate," she suggested. "Everybody's gonna call him Tate."

Kardashian, however, doesn't seem to be a big fan of the nickname. After rolling her eyes at her mother's explanation, Kardashian shut down the nickname, simply stating, "No, never gonna happen."

Kardashian welcomed Tatum with Thompson via surrogate last summer, joining the former couple's daughter, 5-year-old True, but she kept quiet on what they named their little one. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, she said that "naming a human is hard," while during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she said she "wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit" before settling on a name.