Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Of Her Son's Nicknames She Doesn't Like

By Sarah Tate

June 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian recently shared the name she gave to her 10-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson, but now we know the nickname she really doesn't want people to call him.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder made it clear what she doesn't want people to call her baby boy, who she recently revealed is named Tatum. It started when Kris Jenner called Tatum "Rob" and "my little Pumpkin," both of which garnered an eye roll from Kardashian, per E! News. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch then said, "No, Tatum's good," before hinting at another nickname that could be more appropriate.

"We could call him Tate," she suggested. "Everybody's gonna call him Tate."

Kardashian, however, doesn't seem to be a big fan of the nickname. After rolling her eyes at her mother's explanation, Kardashian shut down the nickname, simply stating, "No, never gonna happen."

Kardashian welcomed Tatum with Thompson via surrogate last summer, joining the former couple's daughter, 5-year-old True, but she kept quiet on what they named their little one. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, she said that "naming a human is hard," while during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she said she "wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit" before settling on a name.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.