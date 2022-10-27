Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Chapter Of Her Life Is 'Closed'

Khloe Kardashian is done having kids. While speaking with Kelly Clarkson in her first interview since welcoming her son this summer, the 38-year-old reality star confirmed that she is happy with the two children she has.

During Thursday's (October 27) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kardashian opened up about her life as a mom of two, per E! News. She shares both children with ex Tristan Thompson, 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a nearly 3-month-old son whose name she has not yet revealed.

The Good American co-founder also revealed her plans for any more kids in the future, telling Clarkson that she doesn't currently have any plans for expanding her family past having "one of each."

"I'm one of both and I think I'm good, chapter's closed," she said.

Kardashian also spoke about the differences in the way both of her children were born. She carried and gave birth to True herself, but her son was brought into the world via surrogate.

"I had reasons why I couldn't carry my second, and it's such a blessing," she said.

She added that her sister Kim Kardashian's own surrogacy journey gave her the confidence to explore it as an option for her second child. However, she was still apprehensive about putting so much trust in another person.

"For me, I'm such a control freak. You're a stranger, I just have to trust you?" she said. "I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. I need to know what you are doing, what you are eating.'"

Kardashian's newest addition was born in July, but similarly to her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, she has not revealed her son's name. The only hint she is giving right now is revealing True's nickname for her little brother.

"My daughter says his name is Snow, and it's not Snowy," she said. "So that's the hint. I swear, she just does things to sort of mess with me. But his name is not Snowy."

Check out Kardashian's interview with Clarkson in the video below.