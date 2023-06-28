Who doesn't love a good urban legend? A myth or story you can tell around a campfire to spook your friends or show off your knowledge of local folklore.

Insider searched around the country to find the creepiest urban legend in each state, from a haunted bridge in Alabama that doubles as a portal to Hell to an infamous winged cryptid that flies over West Virginia.

So what is considered to be Georgia's creepiest urban legend?

Lake Lanier Ghost Town

According to the legend, the bottom of Lake Lanier, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, houses an eerie secret: deserted underwater towns that were flooded when Georgia created the lake in the mid 1900s. Rather than demolish the towns after receiving congressional approval for the lake in 1946, the state government left everything in place and let the water cover it up, including abandoned ferries, a racetrack and even cemeteries.

While the story itself is enough to give you nightmares, the next part of the legend is sure to haunt your waking hours. Many people who claim to have experienced something unnatural at the lake — which has seen several freak accidents and deaths — have reported feeling arms and legs reaching out or brushing them but were unable to find a reason for the uneasy feeling.

