Who doesn't love a good urban legend? A myth or story you can tell around a campfire to spook your friends or show off your knowledge of local folklore.

Insider searched around the country to find the creepiest urban legend in each state, from a haunted bridge in Alabama that doubles as a portal to Hell to an infamous winged cryptid that flies over West Virginia.

So what is considered to be Ohio's creepiest urban legend?

The Defiance Werewolf

According to the legend, the town of Defiance was terrorized by a werewolf in the summer of 1972, with most of the sightings of the beast — which is said to have been big and hairy and covered in rags — reported at night near train tracks. Some women claimed that the alleged lycanthrope even tried to get into their houses by rattling doorknobs.

While the story itself is enough to give you nightmares, the next part of the legend is sure to haunt your waking hours. The beast disappeared after the summer and no more sightings were reported. So did something happen to it to make it leave or did it go into hiding to bide its time until it decides to return? We may never know.

