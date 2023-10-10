Abandoned Ohio Town Named The 'Creepiest' Ghost Town In The State

America is full of vibrant cities full of life, but in the history of the country, not every town has stood the test of time. This has led to many abandoned villages and settlements that many people still believe carry the weight of the past in these so-called "ghost towns."

Thrillist searched for the "creepiest, coolest" ghost towns around the country, compiling a list of the top hair-raising spot in each state that is sure to give you chills. According to the site:

"Some are restored villages catering to tourists. Some have rich histories of fleeting prosperity. Others are exactly what you'd expect when you think 'ghost town' — restless spirits rumored to relive past tragedies and provide plenty of entertainment (if that's your sort of thing). Whether they're roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America's roadways."

The creepiest ghost town in Ohio is Moonville, an abandoned town about 80 miles southeast of Columbus with a name that may make you wonder if there are any werewolves running about the former mining community. The scare comes from the old train tunnel reportedly filled with spirits. Here's what the site had to say:

"Nothing to see here, just some crumbling foundations and an old cemetery tucked into the lush Zaleski State Forest. In fact, the most notable feature in this deserted southeastern outpost is a huge, dark, brooding train tunnel opening like a hellmouth into the forest of southeast Ohio. Oh, and inside there's rumored to be an entire cadre of ghosts, among them dearly departed train workers, the mangled corpse of a bully who loves to give people bear bugs, and a woman in lavender with a habit of disappearing into thin air. Which is to say, if you're looking to visit this ghost town, the cemetery is somehow the least terrifying option."

Check out Thrillist.com to see more of the creepiest and coolest ghost towns around the country.