Georgia Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is the best time to grill up all of your barbecue favorites, but if you want someone else to do all of the heavy lifting, try any of the myriad restaurants around the state serving up some of the best BBQ around, from pulled pork and smoked chicken to saucy ribs and classic sides.

Yelp searched around the country to find the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., compiling a list of the top spot in each state. Here's how the site determined its list:

"To determine the best barbecue restaurant in every state, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'barbecue,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords."

So which Georgia restaurant was named the best BBQ joint in the state?

Southern Soul Barbecue

Located in St. Simonds Island, Southern Soul Barbecue has a Yelp score of 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 1,200 reviews, with some of the most popular dishes being pulled pork, ribs, burnt ends and beef brisket. According to one reviewer:

"Such a yummy place! The BBQ was delicious, but the patio was even better. This is the perfect spot for a quick, casual and satisfying lunch. Everyone in our group ordered something different so everyone could taste a variety. Great BBQ sauce."

Southern Soul Barbecue is located at 2020 Demere Road in St. Simons Island.

Check out Yelp's full list to see where you can find the best barbecue restaurants around the country.