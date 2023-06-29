Gronk Finally Addresses Viral 'Baby Gronk' Controversy

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski has finally addressed the controversy surrounding a viral child using his nickname.

During an appearance at Tight End University in Nashville, Gronk spoke with NFL free agents Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, hosts of Barstool Sports' Bussin' with the Boys podcast, and discussed Madden San Miguel, a 10-year-old football player who gained a massive social media following under the nickname 'Baby Gronk.' Gronkowski, like Compton and many other sports media figures with a large social media following, acknowledged that San Miguel's father, Jake, had reached out to him numerous times about a possible collaboration and expressed his concerns over how the father was marketing his child.

“I see you guys beefing with Baby Gronk’s [dad]. You’re blowing a gasket,” Gronkowski said to Compton -- who had publicly shared a screen grab of messages from Jake San Miguel online -- before acknowledging that he had also been hounded with messages from the former high school football player.

“Yeah, it’s to a point where it’s awkward. It’s too far,” Gronkowski added. “Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ ‘Did I see him? ‘ I go. ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything.’ The dad is so annoying. And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere. My brother died laughing.”