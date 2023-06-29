J.J. Watt Announces Major New Career Move

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt announced he's joining CBS' NFL coverage during the upcoming season.

Watt shared two videos on Twitter Thursday (June 29), the first joking that he "got a job at CVS," before a followup clarifying that it was actually CBS.

"I will be working at CBS this fall, key was on the hat the whole time, I really should've known," Watt joked. "But I am extremely excited to be joining JB (James Brown}, Coach [Bill Cowher], Boomer [Esiason], Phil [Simms] and Nate [Burleson], talk a little NFL this fall, talk a little life, have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on.

"It really is a great opportunity, I'm very much looking forward to it, very much looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans this fall and, hopefully, give me some knowledge, get me a little experience and maybe some laughs along the way."