J.J. Watt Announces Major New Career Move
By Jason Hall
June 29, 2023
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt announced he's joining CBS' NFL coverage during the upcoming season.
Watt shared two videos on Twitter Thursday (June 29), the first joking that he "got a job at CVS," before a followup clarifying that it was actually CBS.
"I will be working at CBS this fall, key was on the hat the whole time, I really should've known," Watt joked. "But I am extremely excited to be joining JB (James Brown}, Coach [Bill Cowher], Boomer [Esiason], Phil [Simms] and Nate [Burleson], talk a little NFL this fall, talk a little life, have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on.
"It really is a great opportunity, I'm very much looking forward to it, very much looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans this fall and, hopefully, give me some knowledge, get me a little experience and maybe some laughs along the way."
Sorry, sorry…— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023
C “B” S.
Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy
Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro selection, announced his decision to retire after his final home game for the Arizona Cardinals on December 27, appearing in two more road games against the the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers during the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The 34-year-old spent his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans before signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in 2021.
Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, announced their investment in Burnely Football Club, which recently clinched promotion to the English Premier League, last month.