The Best 4th Of July Fireworks Show In California

It's time to break out the sparklers, and dust off the grill! Independence Day is less than a week away, and what better way to celebrate than by attending a 4th of July fireworks show? Firework shows are a long-standing tradition and a fun community event for the whole family. There is one show in each state known for putting on the best fireworks display around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best 4th of July fireworks display in California is held at Legoland in Carlsbad as part of the annual "Red, White, and BOOM" celebration. Visit the official event page for more information!

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best 4th of July fireworks display in the entire state:

"Anyone who has experienced New Year’s Eve at Legoland knows that the popular family resort can throw an amazing all-ages party, and the 4th of July is equally fabulous. Legoland’s Red, White, and BOOM! 4th of July fireworks display is set to patriotic music that can be enjoyed from a variety of viewing spots throughout the park, so you don’t have to worry about crazy crowds. During the day, kids of all ages can enjoy performances, meet their favorite Lego characters, and of course, check out the amusement park’s rides. Bonus: All the 4th of July activities at Legoland’s Carlsbad location are included in the cost of admission to the park."

For a continued list of the best 4th of July firework displays across the country visit rd.com.