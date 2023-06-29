Washington Diner Named One Of America's 16 Most Iconic Old-Fashioned Diners

A decades-old South Florida establishment is getting the spotlight thanks to a recent list from Eat This, Not That! The food website rounded up the "most iconic old-fashioned diners" in America. These restaurants continue to rake in customers thanks to their nostalgic decor, affordable prices, cozy atmosphere, and, of course, tasty comfort food.

Out of 16 entries, 59er Diner is the only Washington restaurant to appear on the list! Here's why it was featured:

"A total blast from the past, this beloved diner serves fresh eggs from its very own chickens, uses seasonal produce sourced from its own farm and local farmers, and even has a working jukebox that you can play old-school tunes on. However, one of the best parts of the 59er Diner is its cabins—the restaurant has nearly a dozen themed lodging options on-premise. For instance, you can stay in the Paradise Bungalow, which is outfitted with tropical decor, the '70s Haus, which will surely transport you back in time, or the Big Bopper Bungalow, which has traditional sock hop decorations (think, vinyl records on the wall, checkerboard floors, and framed black and white portraits)."