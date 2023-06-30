Apple To Permanently Delete Some Users' Photos - See If You'll Be Affected

Apple will soon permanently delete some users' entire photo album following the announcement of the end of its 'My Photo Stream' application, Daily Mail reports.

The tech giant said it stopped uploading photos to the app, which automatically stores pictures from the past 30 days, on June 26 and all images shared to the album will be lost permanently upon its deletion on July 26. All iPhone users affected by the change are urged to open the 'My Photo Stream' app and save all contents to their iPhone in order to avoid losing content.

'My Photo Stream' has offered iPhone users free storage as an alternative to iCloud photos for more than 12 years, but the company said it planned a transition to solely offering iCloud Photos earlier this month.

"As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023," Apple said on its support page. "Any photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload and will be available to any of your devices where My Photo Stream is currently enabled. By July 26, 2023, there will be no photos remaining in My Photo Stream, and the service will be shut down.

"The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process. If a photo you want isn't already in your library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure that you save it to your library on that device.

"Moving forward, iCloud Photos is the best way to keep the photos and videos you take up to date across all your devices and safely stored in iCloud. If you already have iCloud Photos enabled on all of your devices, you don't need to do anything else — your photos already sync to iCloud. To check, on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > your name > iCloud. On your Mac, choose Apple menu  > System Settings, click your name, then click iCloud. Make sure that it says "On" next to Photos on each of your devices."