Brooklyn Nets Trade Veteran Starter Joe Harris: Report

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly trading veteran starter Joe Harris and multiple draft picks to the Detroit Pistons in an effort to make cap space, sources with knowledge of the move confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday (June 30).

"Along with Harris and his $19.9M expiring contract, the Nets are sending the Pistons a 2027 second-round pick via Dallas and a 2029 second-round pick via Bucks, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Harris is currently owed $19.9 million this season as part of an expiring contract, which will reduce the Pistons' cap space by an estimated $10 million, according to the Detroit Free Press. Detroit will have an estimated $30 in cap space when the free agency period officially begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday.