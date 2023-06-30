Brooklyn Nets Trade Veteran Starter Joe Harris: Report

By Jason Hall

June 30, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets
Photo: Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly trading veteran starter Joe Harris and multiple draft picks to the Detroit Pistons in an effort to make cap space, sources with knowledge of the move confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday (June 30).

"Along with Harris and his $19.9M expiring contract, the Nets are sending the Pistons a 2027 second-round pick via Dallas and a 2029 second-round pick via Bucks, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Harris is currently owed $19.9 million this season as part of an expiring contract, which will reduce the Pistons' cap space by an estimated $10 million, according to the Detroit Free Press. Detroit will have an estimated $30 in cap space when the free agency period officially begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

Harris, 31, has previously led the NBA in 3-point shooting twice and is a 43.8% career 3-point shooter in nine seasons and 488 total appearances. The former University of Virginia standout averaged 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting for a 45.7 percentage from the field and a 42.6 percentage from 3-point range.

Detroit invested its No. 5 overall pick in a wing with the selection of former Overtime Elite star Ausar Thompson and traded up six spots to select former Houston guard Marcus Sasser during the 2023 NBA Draft last week.

