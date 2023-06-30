Selena Gomez Stuns In Dua Lipa's Versace Collection

Last year, Selena and Dua both expressed interest in collaborating on music. When Dua was asked at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch if she would be down to collaborate with Gomez, she replied "I love Selena! If something came up, yeah, sure." Later on, Variety caught up with Selena and the singer shared the same sentiment. "Oh my god, where is she?" Selena said after finding out Dua would want to collaborate. "I would love that too," she said.

Gomez went on to praise her fellow hitmaker. "I think she was such a breath of fresh air. I love how she kinda came and made it to the scene for dance to come back in a good way. I think that’s powerful, I think she’s beautiful," she said. The two stars were seen talking together at the event so hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long to hear what their collaboration would sound like!