Dua Lipa Is Starting A Book Club

Dua Lipa has always been vocal about her love of reading. Now, she's taking it to the next level by launching her own book club. The pop star took to her website Service95 to announce the exciting news. The online Service95 Book Club will launch in June and the first book Dua has selected is Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart.

"Words cannot express how thrilled I am – sharing the joy of reading is something I feel really passionately about, so this is a dream come true," she wrote in a blog post on the website. "Each month we’ll announce our chosen book accompanied by author Q&As, discussion guides and more incredible content to help you get the most out of these wonderful reads."

Dua also took to Instagram to share photos of her with books throughout the years, even an adorable photo of a young Dua holding a book on the beach.