Dua Lipa Is Starting A Book Club
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 11, 2023
Dua Lipa has always been vocal about her love of reading. Now, she's taking it to the next level by launching her own book club. The pop star took to her website Service95 to announce the exciting news. The online Service95 Book Club will launch in June and the first book Dua has selected is Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart.
"Words cannot express how thrilled I am – sharing the joy of reading is something I feel really passionately about, so this is a dream come true," she wrote in a blog post on the website. "Each month we’ll announce our chosen book accompanied by author Q&As, discussion guides and more incredible content to help you get the most out of these wonderful reads."
Dua also took to Instagram to share photos of her with books throughout the years, even an adorable photo of a young Dua holding a book on the beach.
"Ever since I can remember, anywhere I go I take a book with me. Reading is an incredibly important part of my life and one of my biggest joys," she wrote in the caption. "I’m so excited to start the @service95 Book Club where we can share that joy of discovery with each other. Each month, we’re going to go deep on our Book of the Month with author interviews, features that add context about the book, recommended further reading and so much more! I’m so excited to read along with you."
It looks like Dua will have a busy summer this year. In addition to the book club, she recently announced that she's collaborated with Donatella Versace for a line of women's clothing which will launch in Cannes, France later this month! You can also catch her on the silver screen in the highly-anticipated Barbie this summer.