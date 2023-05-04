Dua Lipa Teams Up With Donatella Versace For Exciting New Project

“I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women’s “La Vacanza” collection for Versace with Donatella. She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career," Dua said in a statement shared by Versace. "For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes.”



They also shared a quote from the legendary Italian fashion designer. “I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process. Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us," she said. "Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional. Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colors of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes."

Dua and Donatella's co-designed styles will be available in-store and online at Versace.com immediately following the show in Cannes on Tuesday, May 23rd.