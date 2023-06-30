The Best Deli In Pennsylvania

If you're not already hungry for lunch, you might be after reading this article! Delis are known for serving a variety of meats, cheeses, breads, soups, and other pre-made snacks. You can stop by your local deli to purchase ingredients for sandwiches to eat while you're out and about, for charcuterie boards with friends, and many more settings. Some delis even offer sandwiches already stacked high with meat, cheese, pickles, and sauce for those who do not wish to create their own. These shops can be a healthy, natural, alternative to fast foods and other restaurants, especially if the ingredients were locally or regionally sourced.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best deli in all of Pennsylvania is the Famous 4th Street Delicatessen found in Philadelphia.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Famous 4th Street takes the idea of scratch-made foods to new levels. Established in 1923, the deli is a Philly landmark and features in movies including Philadelphia, starring Tom Hanks. The spot smokes its own meats, pickles its corned beef (for those incredible Reubens), and bakes its bread in-house. The focus is on Jewish cuisine, while people love the original vintage features and, of course, the generous and impeccably prepared food."

For a continued list of the best deli in each state visit lovefood.com.