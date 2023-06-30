The Best Deli In Texas

If you're not already hungry for lunch, you might be after reading this article! Delis are known for serving a variety of meats, cheeses, breads, soups, and other pre-made snacks. You can stop by your local deli to purchase ingredients for sandwiches to eat while you're out and about, for charcuterie boards with friends, and many more settings. Some delis even offer sandwiches already stacked high with meat, cheese, pickles, and sauce for those who do not wish to create their own. These shops can be a healthy, natural, alternative to fast foods and other restaurants, especially if the ingredients were locally or regionally sourced.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best deli in all of Texas is Little Deli & Pizzeria found in Austin.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"With two locations, both in Austin, Little Deli comes out on top with customers because it offers all the delicious sliced meats, cheeses, salads, sandwiches, and soups you might expect at a deli – plus pizza. The pies come with thin, crisp bases and are topped with anything from spinach and ricotta to roasted eggplant. People love the fact that you can BYOB too."

For a continued list of the best deli in each state visit lovefood.com.