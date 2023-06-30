Independence Day, the Fourth of July, 'Merica Day. Whatever you call it, celebrations abound across the U.S. to mark the colonies' historic declaration of independence from Great Britain to make America what it is today. With incredible fireworks shows and tasty food grilled up for everyone to enjoy, the parties can be pretty amazing.

Reader's Digest knows how big Independence Day celebrations can get around the country so it searched out the best Fourth of July fireworks display in each state, from massive day-long celebrations to spectacular light shows sure to dazzle everyone watching both young and old.

According to the site, the best fireworks display in Georgia can be found in St. Simons Island along the coast where it has been treating crowds to red, white and blue fun for over six decades. Here's what RD had to say:

"For more than 60 years, idyllic St. Simons Island has hosted a family-friendly 4th of July. This year, the annual St. Simons Island Sunshine Festival will once again descend on Pier Village. A 5K and one-mile fun run kick off the free event that also includes live music and an arts and crafts fair. And the day will come to a close with fireworks at Neptune Park, which start at 9 p.m. Don't forget to BYOB — as in, bring your own beach chairs!"

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best fireworks displays around the country.