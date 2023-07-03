Saints Tight End Foster Moreau Announces He's In Full Remission From Cancer

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau wrote while publicly announcing his diagnosis on March 22. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

"I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

"That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"

Hodgkin's lymphoma is a form of cancer that spreads in white blood cells and affects part of the patient's immune system. The disease is the less common of two general types of lymphoma, with the more common being non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Moreau was selected by the Raiders at No. 137 overall in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The former LSU standout recorded 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns through his first four NFL seasons.