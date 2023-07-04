Joey Chestnut Wins 16th Nathan's Hot Dog Championship

Joey Chestnut is once again the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, with 62 hot dogs and buns eaten during the annual event at Coney Island in Brooklyn on Tuesday (July 4).

Chestnut, a now 16-time champion, won his eighth consecutive championship. Last year, Chestnut ate 63 hot dogs to win his 15th Nathan's championship.

Earlier this week, Chestnut appeared on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast and said setting a new record would be an achievable, but difficult goal.

“It’s possible. It’s doable,” Chestnut said. “But there’s things out of my control. There could be silly protesters, there could be thunderstorms. But if I’m feeling as good as I have the last two weeks, I can do it.”