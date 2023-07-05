Here's The Best Retro Diner In Florida

Diners reigned supreme as America's premier hangout and dining spot in the 1950s. Decades later, some are still going strong thanks to their affordable menus, nostalgic decor, and dedicated customers.

Many Americans visit these iconic restaurants and see comfy booths, jukeboxes, bright colors, and long counters waiting for them. If you're a fan of retro diners, LoveFood found the best one in every state based on reviews, accolades, and other factors.

Howley's was named Florida's best retro diner! Writers explain why this spot is still popular:

"'Cooked in sight… must be right' is this diner’s motto, and has been since 1950. Fortunately, even after being restored, the decor, like its tagline, stayed true to its retro roots. The menu is traditional diner fare, with a few contemporary upgrades – think goats' cheese omelets, fresh juices, and acai bowls. The crab cakes, on a toasted English muffin with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, feature frequently in rave reviews."