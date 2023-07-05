Here's The Best Retro Diner In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

July 5, 2023

Young woman eating in diner
Photo: Getty Images

Diners reigned supreme as America's premier hangout and dining spot in the 1950s. Decades later, some are still going strong thanks to their affordable menus, nostalgic decor, and dedicated customers.

Many Americans visit these iconic restaurants and see comfy booths, jukeboxes, bright colors, and long counters waiting for them. If you're a fan of retro diners, LoveFood found the best one in every state based on reviews, accolades, and other factors.

Luna Park Cafe was named Washington's best retro diner! Writers explain why this spot is still popular:

"Probably the most kitsch spot in Seattle, Luna Park Cafe is a 1950s-style diner that opened in 1989. Here you’ll find a 1958 jukebox and other coin-operated decorations such as Pepe the Dancing Clown, making it a haven for fans of the era. But, while the decor is old school, the food is modern. Expect cauliflower 'buffalo wings', vegan nachos, and milkshakes decorated like cakes."

Taking a closer look at the menu, customers can also look forward to omelets, burgers, chicken fried steak, burritos, waffles, hashbrowns, and much more.

You can find this restaurant at 2918 SW Avalon Way in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Still curious about other retro diners across the country? Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.