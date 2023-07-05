Here's The Best Retro Diner In Washington

Diners reigned supreme as America's premier hangout and dining spot in the 1950s. Decades later, some are still going strong thanks to their affordable menus, nostalgic decor, and dedicated customers.

Many Americans visit these iconic restaurants and see comfy booths, jukeboxes, bright colors, and long counters waiting for them. If you're a fan of retro diners, LoveFood found the best one in every state based on reviews, accolades, and other factors.

Luna Park Cafe was named Washington's best retro diner! Writers explain why this spot is still popular:

"Probably the most kitsch spot in Seattle, Luna Park Cafe is a 1950s-style diner that opened in 1989. Here you’ll find a 1958 jukebox and other coin-operated decorations such as Pepe the Dancing Clown, making it a haven for fans of the era. But, while the decor is old school, the food is modern. Expect cauliflower 'buffalo wings', vegan nachos, and milkshakes decorated like cakes."