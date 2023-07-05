There were plenty of memories that were made at this week's event. Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reunited following Brady's recent retirement. DJ Khaled reconnected with Justin Bieber and Swizz Beatz. Meanwhile, Lori Harvey recruited LaLa, Kim, her sister Kendall, and Hailey Bieber to flash off their stunning outfits in a TikTok that instantly went viral.



As guests enjoyed bites from a slew of upscale restaurants, comedian Druski was crying laughing after he met Kevin Hart, who apparently made a joke about his fit. Later on, Druski reportedly invaded the DJ booth with his homie Jack Harlow to curate the vibes before Usher and Ne-Yo hit the stage. By the end of the night, everyone gathered around to catch the extravagant fireworks display.



Check out more scenes from Michael Rubin's lavish party below.

