JAY-Z, Beyoncé & More Stars Turn Up At Michael Rubin's All-White Party
By Tony M. Centeno
July 5, 2023
JAY-Z and Beyoncé were part of the lengthy list of celebrity guests who attended Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July celebration.
On Monday, July 3, the Fanatics CEO hosted his annual all-white party in the Hamptons. Rubin had plenty of his celebrity friends come through for the festivities including the Carters, Lil Baby, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Travis Scott, Coi Leray, Jack Harlow and others. Other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, James Corden, Kevin Hart, LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian and more also attended the party along with athletes like James Harden, Odell Beckham Jr, Kylian Mbappé, and Tom Brady.
There were plenty of memories that were made at this week's event. Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reunited following Brady's recent retirement. DJ Khaled reconnected with Justin Bieber and Swizz Beatz. Meanwhile, Lori Harvey recruited LaLa, Kim, her sister Kendall, and Hailey Bieber to flash off their stunning outfits in a TikTok that instantly went viral.
As guests enjoyed bites from a slew of upscale restaurants, comedian Druski was crying laughing after he met Kevin Hart, who apparently made a joke about his fit. Later on, Druski reportedly invaded the DJ booth with his homie Jack Harlow to curate the vibes before Usher and Ne-Yo hit the stage. By the end of the night, everyone gathered around to catch the extravagant fireworks display.
Check out more scenes from Michael Rubin's lavish party below.
